Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

1 Coral

1 Coral Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

1 Coral Rdg, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable Palm Court 3B/2B condo in Laguna Niguel. Updated and ready for you to enjoy your creative cooking skills in a state-of-the-art kitchen with granite counters, white shaker cabinitry, and porcelean flooring. Main floor entry to a light filled living room with soaring ceilings and contemporary laminate flooring. Downstairs bedroom has updated full bath. Upstairs bedrooms share a beautiful remodeled bath with walkin shower. Direct garage access and no one abore or below Must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Palm Court community is 3 miles to the ocean and offers 2 pools, spa, tennis court, tot lot and plenty of green belt walking trails all freeway close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Coral have any available units?
1 Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Coral have?
Some of 1 Coral's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Coral currently offering any rent specials?
1 Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Coral pet-friendly?
No, 1 Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 1 Coral offer parking?
Yes, 1 Coral offers parking.
Does 1 Coral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Coral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Coral have a pool?
Yes, 1 Coral has a pool.
Does 1 Coral have accessible units?
No, 1 Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Coral does not have units with dishwashers.
