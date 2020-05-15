Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Desirable Palm Court 3B/2B condo in Laguna Niguel. Updated and ready for you to enjoy your creative cooking skills in a state-of-the-art kitchen with granite counters, white shaker cabinitry, and porcelean flooring. Main floor entry to a light filled living room with soaring ceilings and contemporary laminate flooring. Downstairs bedroom has updated full bath. Upstairs bedrooms share a beautiful remodeled bath with walkin shower. Direct garage access and no one abore or below Must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Palm Court community is 3 miles to the ocean and offers 2 pools, spa, tennis court, tot lot and plenty of green belt walking trails all freeway close.