34 Oxbow Creek Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is it! Your one level detached home in a quiet neighborhood with all the upgrades you need. Newer Windows, Newer Engineered Wood Flooring throughout, Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, High ceiling in every room, 2 attached garages with driveway, cute backyard that is low maintenance yet green and lush. Upon walking to this home, you will enter your private front gate and walk to your front red door. No Steps. When you enter the house, you will be greeted by natural lights from windows and skylight in the ceiling. The high vaulted ceilings will make this home feel way bigger than actual square footage. To your left is your living/family room with sliding door to your deck/patio. You can sit by the fireplace on cold days or sit out in the patio on warm and sunny days. Dining room is spacious enough for a 6-8 seat table. Kitchen is tastefully updated and opens to the dining area. Garage is accessed through here making is super easy to get your groceries from the car into the fridge ( after whipping everything and sanitizing them). A hallway will take you to the bedrooms. Master bedroom has two closets with sliding mirrored doors. Master bath is nicely upgraded with double sinks and enclosed shower. A sliding door will take you to the backyard too. The other bathroom is tastefully upgraded as well. No carpet anywhere, just beautiful laminate wood flooring. The house is close to the Aliso Viejo Town center and Laguna Hills community center.