All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 34 Oxbow Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
34 Oxbow Creek Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

34 Oxbow Creek Lane

34 Oxbow Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

34 Oxbow Creek Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is it! Your one level detached home in a quiet neighborhood with all the upgrades you need. Newer Windows, Newer Engineered Wood Flooring throughout, Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, High ceiling in every room, 2 attached garages with driveway, cute backyard that is low maintenance yet green and lush. Upon walking to this home, you will enter your private front gate and walk to your front red door. No Steps. When you enter the house, you will be greeted by natural lights from windows and skylight in the ceiling. The high vaulted ceilings will make this home feel way bigger than actual square footage. To your left is your living/family room with sliding door to your deck/patio. You can sit by the fireplace on cold days or sit out in the patio on warm and sunny days. Dining room is spacious enough for a 6-8 seat table. Kitchen is tastefully updated and opens to the dining area. Garage is accessed through here making is super easy to get your groceries from the car into the fridge ( after whipping everything and sanitizing them). A hallway will take you to the bedrooms. Master bedroom has two closets with sliding mirrored doors. Master bath is nicely upgraded with double sinks and enclosed shower. A sliding door will take you to the backyard too. The other bathroom is tastefully upgraded as well. No carpet anywhere, just beautiful laminate wood flooring. The house is close to the Aliso Viejo Town center and Laguna Hills community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have any available units?
34 Oxbow Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have?
Some of 34 Oxbow Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Oxbow Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Oxbow Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Oxbow Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Oxbow Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Oxbow Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Hills Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Hills Apartments with Gyms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College