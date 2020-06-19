All apartments in Laguna Hills
26491 Merienda

26491 Merienda · No Longer Available
Location

26491 Merienda, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfect location in the Briosa complex for this CHARMING and UPGRADED lower level unit. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless appliances, beautiful vinyl wood floors and very open floor plan. Spacious living and dining room with custom fireplace are a great place to entertain or just kick back and relax. You will surely enjoy the large wrap-around patio with two storage closets & peaceful greenbelt views. Also offers inside laundry with Washer/Dryer included. 1 car garage is very close. Awesome amenities are all close by: community pool & spa, basketball courts, horse & running trails, freeways & toll roads and just minutes to beaches. Water & Trash are included in the monthly rent. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26491 Merienda have any available units?
26491 Merienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26491 Merienda have?
Some of 26491 Merienda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26491 Merienda currently offering any rent specials?
26491 Merienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26491 Merienda pet-friendly?
No, 26491 Merienda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26491 Merienda offer parking?
Yes, 26491 Merienda offers parking.
Does 26491 Merienda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26491 Merienda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26491 Merienda have a pool?
Yes, 26491 Merienda has a pool.
Does 26491 Merienda have accessible units?
No, 26491 Merienda does not have accessible units.
Does 26491 Merienda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26491 Merienda has units with dishwashers.
Does 26491 Merienda have units with air conditioning?
No, 26491 Merienda does not have units with air conditioning.
