26491 Merienda

Perfect location in the Briosa complex for this CHARMING and UPGRADED lower level unit. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless appliances, beautiful vinyl wood floors and very open floor plan. Spacious living and dining room with custom fireplace are a great place to entertain or just kick back and relax. You will surely enjoy the large wrap-around patio with two storage closets & peaceful greenbelt views. Also offers inside laundry with Washer/Dryer included. 1 car garage is very close. Awesome amenities are all close by: community pool & spa, basketball courts, horse & running trails, freeways & toll roads and just minutes to beaches. Water & Trash are included in the monthly rent. A perfect place to call home!