IMMACULATE TURNKEY CONDO! Located in the community of Briosa. This property is fully upgraded with wood floors, new paint, remodeled bathroom and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to spacious living area with cozy fireplace. Condo includes an inside laundry with washer and dryer. Situated on the corner with a gated private grass area and wrap-around patio. This is a MUST SEE!