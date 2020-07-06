26321 Rosa Street

Amenities

Welcome to the highly sought after Lomas Laguna community of Laguna Hills.

situated close to the end of a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Living room and dining room with high ceilings, vinyl wood floors throughout, and plenty of natural light from all areas. plantation shutters and adjoins to the formal living area and the updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, and designer hardware. small breakfast nook off of the family room, sliding doors to the backyard, and a brick fireplace. Brand new fencing in the backyard just recently installed ...

Both guest bedrooms have new carpet, designer paint, and plantation shutters. Master bedroom features crown molding, updated shower and counter tops, as well as views of the hillsides. The wrap around back yard is private and designed with indoor outdoor living in mind. Centrally located

to the 73 toll road, shopping centers, regional park, and 5 freeway.

Move in Ready and Priced to lease ....