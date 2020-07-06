All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26321 Rosa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26321 Rosa Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

26321 Rosa Street

26321 Rosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26321 Rosa Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the highly sought after Lomas Laguna community of Laguna Hills.
situated close to the end of a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Living room and dining room with high ceilings, vinyl wood floors throughout, and plenty of natural light from all areas. plantation shutters and adjoins to the formal living area and the updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, and designer hardware. small breakfast nook off of the family room, sliding doors to the backyard, and a brick fireplace. Brand new fencing in the backyard just recently installed ...
Both guest bedrooms have new carpet, designer paint, and plantation shutters. Master bedroom features crown molding, updated shower and counter tops, as well as views of the hillsides. The wrap around back yard is private and designed with indoor outdoor living in mind. Centrally located
to the 73 toll road, shopping centers, regional park, and 5 freeway.
Move in Ready and Priced to lease ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26321 Rosa Street have any available units?
26321 Rosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26321 Rosa Street have?
Some of 26321 Rosa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26321 Rosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
26321 Rosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26321 Rosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 26321 Rosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26321 Rosa Street offer parking?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 26321 Rosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26321 Rosa Street have a pool?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 26321 Rosa Street have accessible units?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26321 Rosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26321 Rosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26321 Rosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College