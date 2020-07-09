26171 Oroville Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill internet access

This is large private one bedroom and one bathroom plus a shared laundry room for rent. Completely separate private entrance and your own full bathroom. Private patio entrance lead you into spacious guest room. NO ACESS TO KITCHEN. There is a side burner at BBQ area in the backyard. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby shopping centers. Only few minutes driving to freeways. The water, electricity, gas, trash, WIFI are paid! HOA amenities are provided in rent! For a single person with little cooking only. Move-in ready condition!