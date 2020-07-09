All apartments in Laguna Hills
26171 Oroville Place

26171 Oroville Place · No Longer Available
Location

26171 Oroville Place, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
This is large private one bedroom and one bathroom plus a shared laundry room for rent. Completely separate private entrance and your own full bathroom. Private patio entrance lead you into spacious guest room. NO ACESS TO KITCHEN. There is a side burner at BBQ area in the backyard. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby shopping centers. Only few minutes driving to freeways. The water, electricity, gas, trash, WIFI are paid! HOA amenities are provided in rent! For a single person with little cooking only. Move-in ready condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26171 Oroville Place have any available units?
26171 Oroville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26171 Oroville Place have?
Some of 26171 Oroville Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26171 Oroville Place currently offering any rent specials?
26171 Oroville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26171 Oroville Place pet-friendly?
No, 26171 Oroville Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26171 Oroville Place offer parking?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not offer parking.
Does 26171 Oroville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26171 Oroville Place have a pool?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not have a pool.
Does 26171 Oroville Place have accessible units?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26171 Oroville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26171 Oroville Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26171 Oroville Place does not have units with air conditioning.

