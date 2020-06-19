All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

25601 Indian Hill Lane

25601 Indian Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25601 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Light and bright upper level two bedroom condo located in the gated community of Bella Tierra in Laguna Hills. Cathedral ceilings. Two master bedrooms include an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closets. one bedroom has tub and second one has shower pan. Both bedrooms and living room have access to a private patio and are overlooking the Sheep Hills park. Large combo living, dining room room with fire-place and ceiling fan. Laminate floors in entry and kitchen,Ceramic tiles in bathrooms and nice carpet in living, dining and bedrooms. Kitchen with recessed lights, electric cook top, microwave, stainless steel oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and double sink. Large storage area in front patio and huge laundry room with gas and electric connection situated in private patio. Association pool and club-house. The property is perfectly located next to Sheep Hills park . Stepping stones leads you directly from front door to pathway and gives you access to the park and you can enjoy walking trails, playground, swings, soccer and baseball fields. Conveniently located near shopping centers, entertainments and toll road. NEW CARPET WILL BE INSTALLED UPON CURRENT TENANTS MOVE OUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have any available units?
25601 Indian Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have?
Some of 25601 Indian Hill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25601 Indian Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25601 Indian Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25601 Indian Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25601 Indian Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 25601 Indian Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25601 Indian Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25601 Indian Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 25601 Indian Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25601 Indian Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25601 Indian Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25601 Indian Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
