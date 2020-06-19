25601 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities

Light and bright upper level two bedroom condo located in the gated community of Bella Tierra in Laguna Hills. Cathedral ceilings. Two master bedrooms include an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closets. one bedroom has tub and second one has shower pan. Both bedrooms and living room have access to a private patio and are overlooking the Sheep Hills park. Large combo living, dining room room with fire-place and ceiling fan. Laminate floors in entry and kitchen,Ceramic tiles in bathrooms and nice carpet in living, dining and bedrooms. Kitchen with recessed lights, electric cook top, microwave, stainless steel oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and double sink. Large storage area in front patio and huge laundry room with gas and electric connection situated in private patio. Association pool and club-house. The property is perfectly located next to Sheep Hills park . Stepping stones leads you directly from front door to pathway and gives you access to the park and you can enjoy walking trails, playground, swings, soccer and baseball fields. Conveniently located near shopping centers, entertainments and toll road. NEW CARPET WILL BE INSTALLED UPON CURRENT TENANTS MOVE OUT.