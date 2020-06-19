All apartments in Laguna Hills
25581 Indian Hill Lane

Location

25581 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic single level/ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a gated community that is bordered by a beautiful park. This home has granite counter tops, stainless appliances and white kitchen cabinet. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo with each their own bathrooms. This home has A/C and full size laundry hook up on you own patio. This community is ideally located and has such a fresh feel, you will love it.
To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes at 949-350-9555
Dre Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have any available units?
25581 Indian Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have?
Some of 25581 Indian Hill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25581 Indian Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25581 Indian Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25581 Indian Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25581 Indian Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25581 Indian Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25581 Indian Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.

