Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:08 PM

25571 Indian Hill Lane

25571 Indian Hill Lane · (949) 282-0088
Location

25571 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room features a lovely fireplace and direct access to an over-sized, private patio. This ground floor is located in the gated community of Bella Tierra, which offer numerous amenities , including a heated pool. The complex is adjacent to Sheep Hills Park and the amazing Aliso Creek Trial Close to shopping, entertainment and the both 5 and 73 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have any available units?
25571 Indian Hill Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have?
Some of 25571 Indian Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25571 Indian Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25571 Indian Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25571 Indian Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25571 Indian Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25571 Indian Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25571 Indian Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
