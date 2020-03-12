25571 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room features a lovely fireplace and direct access to an over-sized, private patio. This ground floor is located in the gated community of Bella Tierra, which offer numerous amenities , including a heated pool. The complex is adjacent to Sheep Hills Park and the amazing Aliso Creek Trial Close to shopping, entertainment and the both 5 and 73 freeways.