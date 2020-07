Amenities

patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful 5 bedroom house has plenty of rooms. A den downstairs may be used as an extra bedroom. Upstairs has a center room which may leads to all bedrooms and be used as an extra family room or bonus room. Balcony around all bedrooms. Tile floor downstairs and wood/tile floor upstairs.

Large refrigerator included. Convenient to access FWY 5.