Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

2,600 Sq Ft single family home for lease near great schools, shopping centers and close to freeways. This spacious property features 4 bedroom + bonus loft which can be used as a bedroom or office, 2.5 bathrooms. Recessed lighting through out, plantation shutters plus in-ground spa. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, His and her sinks, roman tub and separate shower