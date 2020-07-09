All apartments in Laguna Hills
24342 Conejo

24342 Conejo · No Longer Available
Location

24342 Conejo, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate light and bright two bedroom two bath upper unit!! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen complete with sleek black counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a dining area and an elegant living room with fireplace for a true "Great Room" feel!!. Soaring cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting and accent shelves. Sliding glass door off of the living room and the master lead to a peaceful balcony with a closet for extra storage. One car detached garage also included!! Briosa is a fantastic neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and much more! This one won't last so don't wait!! Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24342 Conejo have any available units?
24342 Conejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24342 Conejo have?
Some of 24342 Conejo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24342 Conejo currently offering any rent specials?
24342 Conejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24342 Conejo pet-friendly?
No, 24342 Conejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24342 Conejo offer parking?
Yes, 24342 Conejo offers parking.
Does 24342 Conejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24342 Conejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24342 Conejo have a pool?
No, 24342 Conejo does not have a pool.
Does 24342 Conejo have accessible units?
No, 24342 Conejo does not have accessible units.
Does 24342 Conejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 24342 Conejo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24342 Conejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 24342 Conejo does not have units with air conditioning.
