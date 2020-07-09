24342 Conejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate light and bright two bedroom two bath upper unit!! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen complete with sleek black counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a dining area and an elegant living room with fireplace for a true "Great Room" feel!!. Soaring cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting and accent shelves. Sliding glass door off of the living room and the master lead to a peaceful balcony with a closet for extra storage. One car detached garage also included!! Briosa is a fantastic neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and much more! This one won't last so don't wait!! Available for immediate occupancy!