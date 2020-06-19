All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

23662 Verona

23662 Verona · No Longer Available
Location

23662 Verona, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely single story home tucked away behind San Remo Park in Laguna Hills with forever views on a great cul-de sac neighborhood. Beautiful and bright remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, self closing drawers, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and electric stove. Tile and laminate flooring throughout, remodeled bathrooms, no carpet here. Private back yard with citrus trees, enclosed front yard, 2 car attached garage, with plenty of overhead storage and water softener. Lease includes paid lawn service. Small dog may be considered with deposit. Immediate occupancy. Complementary Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in lease with no warranties. Tenant must carry renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23662 Verona have any available units?
23662 Verona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23662 Verona have?
Some of 23662 Verona's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23662 Verona currently offering any rent specials?
23662 Verona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23662 Verona pet-friendly?
Yes, 23662 Verona is pet friendly.
Does 23662 Verona offer parking?
Yes, 23662 Verona offers parking.
Does 23662 Verona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23662 Verona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23662 Verona have a pool?
No, 23662 Verona does not have a pool.
Does 23662 Verona have accessible units?
No, 23662 Verona does not have accessible units.
Does 23662 Verona have units with dishwashers?
No, 23662 Verona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23662 Verona have units with air conditioning?
No, 23662 Verona does not have units with air conditioning.
