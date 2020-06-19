23662 Verona

Amenities

Lovely single story home tucked away behind San Remo Park in Laguna Hills with forever views on a great cul-de sac neighborhood. Beautiful and bright remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, self closing drawers, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and electric stove. Tile and laminate flooring throughout, remodeled bathrooms, no carpet here. Private back yard with citrus trees, enclosed front yard, 2 car attached garage, with plenty of overhead storage and water softener. Lease includes paid lawn service. Small dog may be considered with deposit. Immediate occupancy. Complementary Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in lease with no warranties. Tenant must carry renter's insurance.