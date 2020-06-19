23411 Caminito Salado

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Great Condo in Laguna Hills - Gorgeous Saddleback Mountain views from this light and bright two story town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. Freshly painted and new carpet added. Kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and oven. Full size washer and dryer. Entire living area is on the top floor with entry, garage on main level. Laguna Village Association features large community pool, little tot pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness facility, shuffle board courts, volley ball courts and picnic areas. There is also an ample storage area. Patio with open views of mountains as well as ground level patio with grass belt off master bedroom. Great location to Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, 405 / 5 / 133 freeways. Available now.



(RLNE4073792)