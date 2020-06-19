All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 23411 Caminito Salado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
23411 Caminito Salado
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

23411 Caminito Salado

23411 Caminito Salado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23411 Caminito Salado, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Condo in Laguna Hills - Gorgeous Saddleback Mountain views from this light and bright two story town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. Freshly painted and new carpet added. Kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and oven. Full size washer and dryer. Entire living area is on the top floor with entry, garage on main level. Laguna Village Association features large community pool, little tot pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness facility, shuffle board courts, volley ball courts and picnic areas. There is also an ample storage area. Patio with open views of mountains as well as ground level patio with grass belt off master bedroom. Great location to Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, 405 / 5 / 133 freeways. Available now.

(RLNE4073792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23411 Caminito Salado have any available units?
23411 Caminito Salado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23411 Caminito Salado have?
Some of 23411 Caminito Salado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23411 Caminito Salado currently offering any rent specials?
23411 Caminito Salado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23411 Caminito Salado pet-friendly?
Yes, 23411 Caminito Salado is pet friendly.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado offer parking?
Yes, 23411 Caminito Salado offers parking.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23411 Caminito Salado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado have a pool?
Yes, 23411 Caminito Salado has a pool.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado have accessible units?
No, 23411 Caminito Salado does not have accessible units.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23411 Caminito Salado has units with dishwashers.
Does 23411 Caminito Salado have units with air conditioning?
No, 23411 Caminito Salado does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College