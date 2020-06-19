22462 LOMBARDI

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home!! Saturday 10/19/18 Viewing from 11:00-12:00! - Perfectly Located in a Cul-de-Sac with a white picket fence located in Laguna Hills. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

2 car garage, Backyard patio cover, Fireplace, Kitchen bar seating.

This home is close to San Remo Park, Santa Vittoria Park, San Joaquin Elementary School and Laguna Woods Golf Club.

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Gardener Included

Home is All Electric and some pets considered.Saturday 10/19/18 Viewing from 11:00-12:00! Come take a look.



Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com 1 Year Lease. Don't miss out to lease this Beautiful home. (714) 378-1418 Ext. 6



(RLNE5199109)