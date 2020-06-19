All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

22462 LOMBARDI

22462 Lombardi · No Longer Available
Location

22462 Lombardi, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home!! Saturday 10/19/18 Viewing from 11:00-12:00! - Perfectly Located in a Cul-de-Sac with a white picket fence located in Laguna Hills. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
2 car garage, Backyard patio cover, Fireplace, Kitchen bar seating.
This home is close to San Remo Park, Santa Vittoria Park, San Joaquin Elementary School and Laguna Woods Golf Club.
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Gardener Included
Home is All Electric and some pets considered.Saturday 10/19/18 Viewing from 11:00-12:00! Come take a look.

Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com 1 Year Lease. Don't miss out to lease this Beautiful home. (714) 378-1418 Ext. 6

(RLNE5199109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22462 LOMBARDI have any available units?
22462 LOMBARDI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22462 LOMBARDI have?
Some of 22462 LOMBARDI's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22462 LOMBARDI currently offering any rent specials?
22462 LOMBARDI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22462 LOMBARDI pet-friendly?
Yes, 22462 LOMBARDI is pet friendly.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI offer parking?
Yes, 22462 LOMBARDI offers parking.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22462 LOMBARDI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI have a pool?
No, 22462 LOMBARDI does not have a pool.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI have accessible units?
No, 22462 LOMBARDI does not have accessible units.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI have units with dishwashers?
No, 22462 LOMBARDI does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22462 LOMBARDI have units with air conditioning?
No, 22462 LOMBARDI does not have units with air conditioning.

