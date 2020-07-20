All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 884 Quivera Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
884 Quivera Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

884 Quivera Street

884 Quivera Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

884 Quivera Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Yes, you can have it all! Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer in this incredible, spacious, well appointed home, situated on a lot & 1/2 with jaw-dropping ocean views. Yes, the lot is 50% larger than most in the neighborhood. Relax in the jacuzzi, watch the sunset, cook in the backyard using the built-in BBQ, wake up in your en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet, utilize the A/V system complete with built speakers throughout the home and fill up the spacious garage & driveway. The home features a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, a dining room, large backyard and all bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have spacious closets and the home features ample storage space. Jacuzzi service & gardener included. Laguna Beach school district is #1 in Orange County according to Niche.com. ABC park is literally across the street. Moulton Meadows Park is only a few blocks away and features tennis courts, playground, soccer fields, hiking & biking trails. The free neighborhood trolley stop is located several blocks away. Welcome home to 884 Quivera!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Quivera Street have any available units?
884 Quivera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 884 Quivera Street have?
Some of 884 Quivera Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Quivera Street currently offering any rent specials?
884 Quivera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Quivera Street pet-friendly?
No, 884 Quivera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 884 Quivera Street offer parking?
Yes, 884 Quivera Street offers parking.
Does 884 Quivera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Quivera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Quivera Street have a pool?
No, 884 Quivera Street does not have a pool.
Does 884 Quivera Street have accessible units?
No, 884 Quivera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Quivera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 Quivera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Quivera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Quivera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College