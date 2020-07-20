884 Quivera Street

Amenities

Yes, you can have it all! Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer in this incredible, spacious, well appointed home, situated on a lot & 1/2 with jaw-dropping ocean views. Yes, the lot is 50% larger than most in the neighborhood. Relax in the jacuzzi, watch the sunset, cook in the backyard using the built-in BBQ, wake up in your en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet, utilize the A/V system complete with built speakers throughout the home and fill up the spacious garage & driveway. The home features a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, a dining room, large backyard and all bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have spacious closets and the home features ample storage space. Jacuzzi service & gardener included. Laguna Beach school district is #1 in Orange County according to Niche.com. ABC park is literally across the street. Moulton Meadows Park is only a few blocks away and features tennis courts, playground, soccer fields, hiking & biking trails. The free neighborhood trolley stop is located several blocks away. Welcome home to 884 Quivera!