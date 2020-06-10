868 Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit fireplace bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Laguna Beach Hidden Gem!!! Peaceful Garden Sanctuary. Two blocks from Thalia Beach & close to restaurants, shops and downtown Laguna!! NEW OUTDOOR PATIO FURNISHINGS, LAUNDRY AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Experience indoor/outdoor living at its finest! There's an outdoor fire pit, barbecue area, tables, chairs and umbrellas all provided for your enjoyment. Relax to the sounds of a flowing water feature and make yourself at home in this very desirable location in Laguna Village. Recently renovated with new windows, sliding doors and custom privacy acid etch glass doors in bedrooms and kitchen, floors, light fixtures, window dressings and freshly painted throughout. Spacious living room with plentiful natural light and fireplace. Exterior entry gates with security locks for a secure back yard. See link for a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/sbNaUBIoeIM