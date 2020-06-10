All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

868 Catalina

868 Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

868 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Laguna Beach Hidden Gem!!! Peaceful Garden Sanctuary. Two blocks from Thalia Beach & close to restaurants, shops and downtown Laguna!! NEW OUTDOOR PATIO FURNISHINGS, LAUNDRY AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Experience indoor/outdoor living at its finest! There's an outdoor fire pit, barbecue area, tables, chairs and umbrellas all provided for your enjoyment. Relax to the sounds of a flowing water feature and make yourself at home in this very desirable location in Laguna Village. Recently renovated with new windows, sliding doors and custom privacy acid etch glass doors in bedrooms and kitchen, floors, light fixtures, window dressings and freshly painted throughout. Spacious living room with plentiful natural light and fireplace. Exterior entry gates with security locks for a secure back yard. See link for a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/sbNaUBIoeIM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Catalina have any available units?
868 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 868 Catalina have?
Some of 868 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
868 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 868 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 868 Catalina offer parking?
No, 868 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 868 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Catalina have a pool?
No, 868 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 868 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 868 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 868 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.

