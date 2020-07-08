All apartments in Laguna Beach
829 Diamond Street

Location

829 Diamond Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Summit Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy spectacular ocean and canyon views from this beautiful, custom designed Laguna Beach home.. The open floor plan includes large picturesque windows and high ceilings which create an abundance of light from each floor. The elegant master suite is on a floor of its own, and opens up to a large ocean view deck, includes an office/retreat, walk in closet, soaking Jacuzzi tub, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. The main floor has 2 bedrooms with their own private decks, 2 full baths and walk in closets. The large chef?s kitchen has gorgeous Italian stone countertops, a Wolf gas stove top, a dual dishwasher, dual sinks, a beautiful island, plus a butler's pantry. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room with another patio that has abundant ocean and canyon views, with a direct view of San Clemente Island, makes this perfect for entertaining. This home includes its very own elevator. Has a 3 car garage with a grand scale 22 foot high ceiling making it possible to add a car lift. Situated amongst lush greenery plus being located in such a private, tranquil setting, this home is a real piece of Laguna paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Diamond Street have any available units?
829 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 829 Diamond Street have?
Some of 829 Diamond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
829 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 829 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 829 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 829 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 829 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 829 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 829 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 829 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Diamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Diamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
