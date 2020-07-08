829 Diamond Street

Amenities

Enjoy spectacular ocean and canyon views from this beautiful, custom designed Laguna Beach home.. The open floor plan includes large picturesque windows and high ceilings which create an abundance of light from each floor. The elegant master suite is on a floor of its own, and opens up to a large ocean view deck, includes an office/retreat, walk in closet, soaking Jacuzzi tub, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. The main floor has 2 bedrooms with their own private decks, 2 full baths and walk in closets. The large chef?s kitchen has gorgeous Italian stone countertops, a Wolf gas stove top, a dual dishwasher, dual sinks, a beautiful island, plus a butler's pantry. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room with another patio that has abundant ocean and canyon views, with a direct view of San Clemente Island, makes this perfect for entertaining. This home includes its very own elevator. Has a 3 car garage with a grand scale 22 foot high ceiling making it possible to add a car lift. Situated amongst lush greenery plus being located in such a private, tranquil setting, this home is a real piece of Laguna paradise.