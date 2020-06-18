All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

826 Cliff Drive

826 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. A spacious and bright living room with a fireplace, just steps away from one of the many charming beaches in North Laguna- Fisherman's Cove. Top of the line appliances in the kitchen which opens up into the living area. You also have your own fenced in patio outside the front entrance where you can enjoy the fresh ocean air. It is in close proximity to Downtown Laguna Beach, Heisler Park and several great local restaurants. This turnkey property is available immediately for you to call home! All utilities except cable and internet are included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Cliff Drive have any available units?
826 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 826 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 826 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 826 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 826 Cliff Drive offer parking?
No, 826 Cliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 826 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 826 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 826 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

