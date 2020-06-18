All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:57 AM

797 Nyes Place

797 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Location

797 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular renovated contemporary home with gorgeous panoramic, unobstructed white water and coastline vistas. The back view terrace runs the entire length of the house and the built-in BBQ invites entertaining. Private, gated front courtyard with large pool adds to the indoor/outdoor living experience. An open floor plan, amazing 20 foot ceilings, and walls of glass make this home truly remarkable. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room and huge great room with "ice glass" fireplace. New multi-zoned split system air conditioning and heating. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs include the fabulous master with large retreat and awe-inspiring views. Close to world-class beaches, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Nyes Place have any available units?
797 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 797 Nyes Place have?
Some of 797 Nyes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
797 Nyes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
No, 797 Nyes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 797 Nyes Place offer parking?
Yes, 797 Nyes Place offers parking.
Does 797 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Nyes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Nyes Place have a pool?
Yes, 797 Nyes Place has a pool.
Does 797 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 797 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 797 Nyes Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 797 Nyes Place has units with air conditioning.
