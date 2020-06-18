797 Nyes Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Spectacular renovated contemporary home with gorgeous panoramic, unobstructed white water and coastline vistas. The back view terrace runs the entire length of the house and the built-in BBQ invites entertaining. Private, gated front courtyard with large pool adds to the indoor/outdoor living experience. An open floor plan, amazing 20 foot ceilings, and walls of glass make this home truly remarkable. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room and huge great room with "ice glass" fireplace. New multi-zoned split system air conditioning and heating. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs include the fabulous master with large retreat and awe-inspiring views. Close to world-class beaches, restaurants and shopping.