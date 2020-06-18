All apartments in Laguna Beach
790 Nyes Place
790 Nyes Place

790 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Location

790 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Whitewater Pacific Ocean views abound from most rooms of this completely remodeled Portofino home. With an open floorplan offering three en suite bedrooms, formal dining, living room, and Viking equipped kitchen, this home has it all. Heated French limestone stone floors on lower level continue out to the ocean view terrace while gorgeous wood floors extend throughout the upper level. Three fireplaces, custom built-ins, glazed cabinetry, wainscoting, and tongue and groove ceilings complete the coastal ambiance. Watch sunsets over Catalina while entertaining poolside with a complete outdoor cook center and beautiful mosaic tile water feature.

Furniture in pictures doesn't represent actual furniture in house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Nyes Place have any available units?
790 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 790 Nyes Place have?
Some of 790 Nyes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
790 Nyes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
No, 790 Nyes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 790 Nyes Place offer parking?
Yes, 790 Nyes Place offers parking.
Does 790 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Nyes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Nyes Place have a pool?
Yes, 790 Nyes Place has a pool.
Does 790 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 790 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 Nyes Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Nyes Place does not have units with air conditioning.
