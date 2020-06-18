790 Nyes Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Whitewater Pacific Ocean views abound from most rooms of this completely remodeled Portofino home. With an open floorplan offering three en suite bedrooms, formal dining, living room, and Viking equipped kitchen, this home has it all. Heated French limestone stone floors on lower level continue out to the ocean view terrace while gorgeous wood floors extend throughout the upper level. Three fireplaces, custom built-ins, glazed cabinetry, wainscoting, and tongue and groove ceilings complete the coastal ambiance. Watch sunsets over Catalina while entertaining poolside with a complete outdoor cook center and beautiful mosaic tile water feature.



Furniture in pictures doesn't represent actual furniture in house.