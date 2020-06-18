765 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc... If you love the beach than this is your dream home! Includes all utilities and cable TV/WIFI too! The kitchenette includes a sink, refrigerator, microwave and toaster oven! This is a must see! The home also has a private patio in a gorgeous tropical setting! Moments to Heisler Park , Main Beach and Downtown Laguna. Come enjoy all Laguna has to offer!