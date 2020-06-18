All apartments in Laguna Beach
765 Cliff Drive

765 Cliff Dr · (949) 279-5549
Location

765 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc... If you love the beach than this is your dream home! Includes all utilities and cable TV/WIFI too! The kitchenette includes a sink, refrigerator, microwave and toaster oven! This is a must see! The home also has a private patio in a gorgeous tropical setting! Moments to Heisler Park , Main Beach and Downtown Laguna. Come enjoy all Laguna has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Cliff Drive have any available units?
765 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 765 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 765 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
765 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 765 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 765 Cliff Drive offer parking?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 765 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 765 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
