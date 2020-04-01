750 Griffith Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED LUXURY HOME MOMENTS FROM DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH WITH STUNNING OCEAN & CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS! Timeless architecture seamlessly blends with contemporary elements in this extraordinary Laguna Village cottage by the sea. Nestled like a jewel embraced by beautiful gardens, this Light-filled home offers sparkling ocean views from the living room, dining room, office and master bedroom suite. Thoroughly renovated and expanded in 2006, more recent designer upgrades include quartz counters and custom tile backsplash in kitchen, newly painted inside and out, newly installed air conditioning, and a fully remodeled spa-like master bath. Enjoy the chefs SieMatic style kitchen with top of the line Gaggenau appliance package and large Sub Zero. The inspired interior with generous custom windows and hardwood floors is only half the story. Ample decks off the dining room and master suite give access to more stunning Pacific views, while a large and lush backyard provides abundant peace and privacy. The two car garage is set back from the street allowing additional parking spaces onsite. Situated near the top of a quiet street, this rare location presents commanding views while still a comfortable stroll to the village and world class beaches. All in all the ideal home to enjoy the best of DOWNTOWN LAGUNA, MAIN BEACH, and THE VILLAGE with stunning ocean & sunset views, neighborhood privacy, and a LUXURY QUALITY INTERIOR!