Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

750 Griffith Way

750 Griffith Way · (949) 296-5906
Location

750 Griffith Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED LUXURY HOME MOMENTS FROM DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH WITH STUNNING OCEAN & CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS! Timeless architecture seamlessly blends with contemporary elements in this extraordinary Laguna Village cottage by the sea. Nestled like a jewel embraced by beautiful gardens, this Light-filled home offers sparkling ocean views from the living room, dining room, office and master bedroom suite. Thoroughly renovated and expanded in 2006, more recent designer upgrades include quartz counters and custom tile backsplash in kitchen, newly painted inside and out, newly installed air conditioning, and a fully remodeled spa-like master bath. Enjoy the chefs SieMatic style kitchen with top of the line Gaggenau appliance package and large Sub Zero. The inspired interior with generous custom windows and hardwood floors is only half the story. Ample decks off the dining room and master suite give access to more stunning Pacific views, while a large and lush backyard provides abundant peace and privacy. The two car garage is set back from the street allowing additional parking spaces onsite. Situated near the top of a quiet street, this rare location presents commanding views while still a comfortable stroll to the village and world class beaches. All in all the ideal home to enjoy the best of DOWNTOWN LAGUNA, MAIN BEACH, and THE VILLAGE with stunning ocean & sunset views, neighborhood privacy, and a LUXURY QUALITY INTERIOR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Griffith Way have any available units?
750 Griffith Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Griffith Way have?
Some of 750 Griffith Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Griffith Way currently offering any rent specials?
750 Griffith Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Griffith Way pet-friendly?
No, 750 Griffith Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 750 Griffith Way offer parking?
Yes, 750 Griffith Way does offer parking.
Does 750 Griffith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Griffith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Griffith Way have a pool?
No, 750 Griffith Way does not have a pool.
Does 750 Griffith Way have accessible units?
No, 750 Griffith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Griffith Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Griffith Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Griffith Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 Griffith Way has units with air conditioning.
