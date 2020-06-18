All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
742 Browncroft Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

742 Browncroft Road

742 Browncroft Rd · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

742 Browncroft Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Remodeled, charming cottage located in the heart of Laguna Beach village. This unique property is a legal duplex exuding the character from early Laguna Beach combined with modern conveniences of the stylishly designed remodel. New exterior siding, tastefully selected paint palet and new windows throughout create crisp and clean appeal! Enter the property through a magical garden pathway lined with native Eucalyptus trees and mature, lush foliage. The gorgeous remodeled upper, back unit has an open living /dining room, adorable eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, two bedrooms and one full bath. Beautiful new wood floors, neutral interior paint, expanded closet, new insulation, and heating are just a few of the modern improvements. The charming living room extend to a spacious deck bringing the outdoors in. The serene and private, landscaped garden area is inviting for relaxing with an adjacent, expansive open space. One car garage, covered carport, and enclosed storage garage along with ample parking on the new hardscaped driveway creates functionality. Ideally located, the property is within walking distance to local restaurants, galleries, shops, and the pristine Laguna beaches and coves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Browncroft Road have any available units?
742 Browncroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 742 Browncroft Road have?
Some of 742 Browncroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Browncroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
742 Browncroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Browncroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 742 Browncroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 742 Browncroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 742 Browncroft Road offers parking.
Does 742 Browncroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Browncroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Browncroft Road have a pool?
No, 742 Browncroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 742 Browncroft Road have accessible units?
No, 742 Browncroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Browncroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Browncroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Browncroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Browncroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
