742 Browncroft Road

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Remodeled, charming cottage located in the heart of Laguna Beach village. This unique property is a legal duplex exuding the character from early Laguna Beach combined with modern conveniences of the stylishly designed remodel. New exterior siding, tastefully selected paint palet and new windows throughout create crisp and clean appeal! Enter the property through a magical garden pathway lined with native Eucalyptus trees and mature, lush foliage. The gorgeous remodeled upper, back unit has an open living /dining room, adorable eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, two bedrooms and one full bath. Beautiful new wood floors, neutral interior paint, expanded closet, new insulation, and heating are just a few of the modern improvements. The charming living room extend to a spacious deck bringing the outdoors in. The serene and private, landscaped garden area is inviting for relaxing with an adjacent, expansive open space. One car garage, covered carport, and enclosed storage garage along with ample parking on the new hardscaped driveway creates functionality. Ideally located, the property is within walking distance to local restaurants, galleries, shops, and the pristine Laguna beaches and coves.