729 High Drive

A charming beach cottage on a large corner lot in desirable North Laguna Beach. Two story, 2 bedroom with an additional retreat area on the 2nd floor. Partial views of the ocean, Catalina and white water. A small loft room and a laundry room. The entire house has been completely upgraded, insulated, and has been remodeled with new flooring, windows, custom soft-close cabinets, granite counter tops, forced-air heating, Ethernet, cable, network readiness, all newer appliances, and features a wood-burning fireplace. The property includes a carport that accommodates 2 to 3 cars and there is a fence surrounding the home for privacy. This unique home features a large wrap-around porch and an enormous yard with an area for a small garden. This one-of-a-kind Laguna Beach cottage home is one block from beaches, one block from Pacific Coast Highway, Heisler Park, shopping, restaurants, and minutes to the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, and Dana Point. PRIOR TO SEEING THE PROPERTY: All persons entering the property are required to sign CAR Form PEAD which is attached in the Supplemental Info portion of this listing.