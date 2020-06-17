All apartments in Laguna Beach
729 High Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

729 High Drive

729 High Drive · (949) 300-9984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
A charming beach cottage on a large corner lot in desirable North Laguna Beach. Two story, 2 bedroom with an additional retreat area on the 2nd floor. Partial views of the ocean, Catalina and white water. A small loft room and a laundry room. The entire house has been completely upgraded, insulated, and has been remodeled with new flooring, windows, custom soft-close cabinets, granite counter tops, forced-air heating, Ethernet, cable, network readiness, all newer appliances, and features a wood-burning fireplace. The property includes a carport that accommodates 2 to 3 cars and there is a fence surrounding the home for privacy. This unique home features a large wrap-around porch and an enormous yard with an area for a small garden. This one-of-a-kind Laguna Beach cottage home is one block from beaches, one block from Pacific Coast Highway, Heisler Park, shopping, restaurants, and minutes to the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, and Dana Point. PRIOR TO SEEING THE PROPERTY: All persons entering the property are required to sign CAR Form PEAD which is attached in the Supplemental Info portion of this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 High Drive have any available units?
729 High Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 High Drive have?
Some of 729 High Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 High Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 High Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 High Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 729 High Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 High Drive does offer parking.
Does 729 High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 High Drive have a pool?
No, 729 High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 High Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 High Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 High Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 High Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 High Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
