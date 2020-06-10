694 N Coast Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

What an exceptional, panoramic, city and ocean view property in North Laguna Beach. The light and airy natural colors of the hardwood floors and upgraded tile in all bathrooms and kitchen counters compliment the inside of the home from sunrise to sunset. This modern and sleek designed 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms include a private viewing deck, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eating area and living room. Each bedroom is very spacious and includes custom closets for your extra storage space. The bathrooms have custom cabinetry providing the resident with ample space. LG Stainless Steel Washer/Dryer combo included. One assigned parking space. Pet-friendly. Superior location - a few minutes to downtown Laguna Beach world-class restaurants, village shops, and main beach.