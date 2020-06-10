All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 694 N Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
694 N Coast Highway
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

694 N Coast Highway

694 N Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

694 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
What an exceptional, panoramic, city and ocean view property in North Laguna Beach. The light and airy natural colors of the hardwood floors and upgraded tile in all bathrooms and kitchen counters compliment the inside of the home from sunrise to sunset. This modern and sleek designed 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms include a private viewing deck, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eating area and living room. Each bedroom is very spacious and includes custom closets for your extra storage space. The bathrooms have custom cabinetry providing the resident with ample space. LG Stainless Steel Washer/Dryer combo included. One assigned parking space. Pet-friendly. Superior location - a few minutes to downtown Laguna Beach world-class restaurants, village shops, and main beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 N Coast Highway have any available units?
694 N Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 694 N Coast Highway have?
Some of 694 N Coast Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 N Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
694 N Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 N Coast Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 N Coast Highway is pet friendly.
Does 694 N Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 694 N Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 694 N Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 694 N Coast Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 N Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 694 N Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 694 N Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 694 N Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 694 N Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 N Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 N Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 N Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College