All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 675 Cliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
675 Cliff Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

675 Cliff Drive

675 Cliff Drive · (949) 689-9047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

675 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Summer Rental!! Owner is open to short term summer rental. Month available is September. On the sand at Fisherman’s Cove in North Laguna, it doesn’t get any better than waking up to the sights and sounds of waves ebbing and flowing on the sand, just steps from your door. Completely remodeled in 2008, this impressive three level close to 4000sq ft oceanfront home with separate cabana-style studio below, complete with bath, kitchenette, and a grass patio offers exactly that. Enjoy white water ocean views from large decks on every level of this exquisite Tuscan-style home. Meticulously maintained, this large turnkey home features five bedrooms,4 and a half bath open living spaces, and the ultimate indoor-outdoor coastal lifestyle. The expansive master suite sets the gold standard of fine living, with a spacious spa-inspired bath, large walk-in closet, and picturesque ocean views through generously-proportioned windows. The main level features functional living spaces, a kitchen with wraparound bar seating, and breathtaking views through wall-to-wall disappearing sliding doors that lead out to the expansive ocean view deck. The lower level houses a full bar area, separate wine cellar, fireplace familyroom, and an ocean view balcony with spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Cliff Drive have any available units?
675 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 675 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
675 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 675 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 675 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 675 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 675 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 675 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 675 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 675 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 675 Cliff Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity