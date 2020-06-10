675 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Summer Rental!! Owner is open to short term summer rental. Month available is September. On the sand at Fisherman’s Cove in North Laguna, it doesn’t get any better than waking up to the sights and sounds of waves ebbing and flowing on the sand, just steps from your door. Completely remodeled in 2008, this impressive three level close to 4000sq ft oceanfront home with separate cabana-style studio below, complete with bath, kitchenette, and a grass patio offers exactly that. Enjoy white water ocean views from large decks on every level of this exquisite Tuscan-style home. Meticulously maintained, this large turnkey home features five bedrooms,4 and a half bath open living spaces, and the ultimate indoor-outdoor coastal lifestyle. The expansive master suite sets the gold standard of fine living, with a spacious spa-inspired bath, large walk-in closet, and picturesque ocean views through generously-proportioned windows. The main level features functional living spaces, a kitchen with wraparound bar seating, and breathtaking views through wall-to-wall disappearing sliding doors that lead out to the expansive ocean view deck. The lower level houses a full bar area, separate wine cellar, fireplace familyroom, and an ocean view balcony with spa.