Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

670 Thalia Street

Location

670 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Laguna Cottage attractively furnished central to town, shopping, and beach activities. Panoramic ocean views are framed through the windows of the living room, dining area and from the rear deck. The cozy fireplace accents the living room. The rear deck is a wonderful place to watch the sunsets or have morning coffee. The two bedrooms are comfortably furnished and the main bathroom has double sinks. Downstairs is a one car garage with a separate laundry/bathroom combination, the perfect place to clean up after a day at the beach. If you like outside dining, there is a table and chairs in the side yard. This is a wonderful vacation home or long term rental, fully furnished. Price is for a term of 4 months or more. Call listing agent for availability and terms for shorter rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Thalia Street have any available units?
670 Thalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 670 Thalia Street have?
Some of 670 Thalia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Thalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
670 Thalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Thalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 670 Thalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 670 Thalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 670 Thalia Street offers parking.
Does 670 Thalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Thalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Thalia Street have a pool?
No, 670 Thalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 670 Thalia Street have accessible units?
No, 670 Thalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Thalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Thalia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Thalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Thalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
