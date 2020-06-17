670 Thalia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Laguna Cottage attractively furnished central to town, shopping, and beach activities. Panoramic ocean views are framed through the windows of the living room, dining area and from the rear deck. The cozy fireplace accents the living room. The rear deck is a wonderful place to watch the sunsets or have morning coffee. The two bedrooms are comfortably furnished and the main bathroom has double sinks. Downstairs is a one car garage with a separate laundry/bathroom combination, the perfect place to clean up after a day at the beach. If you like outside dining, there is a table and chairs in the side yard. This is a wonderful vacation home or long term rental, fully furnished. Price is for a term of 4 months or more. Call listing agent for availability and terms for shorter rentals.