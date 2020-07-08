665 RAMONA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Ideally located, moment's from Laguna's finest shops, restaurants, art galleries, and beaches! This is a stunning, recently updated, fully-furnished OCEAN VIEW, two story, beach getaway with a private ocean view deck off the living room~ Located across the street from Main beach one block from the middle of downtown Laguna Beach. This beautiful property features new hardwood floors, full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen, flatscreen TV, and remodeled bath. The spacious bedroom offers a King size bed, private balcony, and walk-in closet. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy coastal living at it's best in the heart of Laguna!