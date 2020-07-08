All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

665 RAMONA Avenue

665 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

665 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Ideally located, moment's from Laguna's finest shops, restaurants, art galleries, and beaches! This is a stunning, recently updated, fully-furnished OCEAN VIEW, two story, beach getaway with a private ocean view deck off the living room~ Located across the street from Main beach one block from the middle of downtown Laguna Beach. This beautiful property features new hardwood floors, full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen, flatscreen TV, and remodeled bath. The spacious bedroom offers a King size bed, private balcony, and walk-in closet. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy coastal living at it's best in the heart of Laguna!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have any available units?
665 RAMONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 665 RAMONA Avenue have?
Some of 665 RAMONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 RAMONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
665 RAMONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 RAMONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue offer parking?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 RAMONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 RAMONA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 RAMONA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
