660 Cuprien Way

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This charming two bedroom & two bath apartment & large two-car garage is perfectly located on picturesque Cuprien Way in the heart of The Village. The property offers a quiet setting while still just minutes to the beaches, market, schools, Bluebird Park and the shops on Forest Avenue. The inside amenities include a master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath. Guest bedroom with a full bath in the hallway. Two view decks off the spacious living room with recessed lighting. The kitchen is bright and the sunlit dining area offers views of the nearby hills, sunsets and peek of ocean. Newer wood flooring, paint, counter tops and lighting compliment the fresh interiors. Included is an over-sized two car garage with spacious storage room and laundry area. The two car driveway combines for 4 off-street parking spaces! Super secluded, beach-close neighborhood.