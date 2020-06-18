630 Loretta Drive

Amenities

Showcasing stunning views of the ocean and Catalina Island, this exquisite three-bedroom residence—located in Laguna’s exclusive Portafina community—is as ideal for entertaining guests as it is for taking in the sunset in solitude. An abundance of natural light and a host of chic materials and finishes, including antique silver travertine, tumbled marble, granite and hardwood, render it a home of exceptional comfort and style. A brick fireplace in the living room creates a warm and inviting ambiance, while sliding glass doors seamlessly connect formal and informal dining areas to its grassy yards. Meanwhile, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, such as an oversized built-in refrigerator and freezer, plus an Italian gas range with hood, infuse the home’s gourmet kitchen with modern flair. Ocean view decks off the master suite—which also includes a spacious shower and relaxing tub—further the coveted indoor/outdoor living experience for which Laguna Beach is so perfectly suited. Upstairs, a bonus room offers an inviting fireplace and extends to an ocean-view deck, is punctuated by soaring vaulted ceilings, making it perfectly suited for additional entertaining space. A desirable end-of-cul-de-sac location promises not only a heightened level of privacy, but close proximity to hiking trails and tennis courts, along with the city’s scenic Moulton Meadows Park, breathtaking beaches, and world class shopping and dining just minutes away.