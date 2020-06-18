All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

630 Loretta Drive

630 Loretta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

630 Loretta Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Showcasing stunning views of the ocean and Catalina Island, this exquisite three-bedroom residence—located in Laguna’s exclusive Portafina community—is as ideal for entertaining guests as it is for taking in the sunset in solitude. An abundance of natural light and a host of chic materials and finishes, including antique silver travertine, tumbled marble, granite and hardwood, render it a home of exceptional comfort and style. A brick fireplace in the living room creates a warm and inviting ambiance, while sliding glass doors seamlessly connect formal and informal dining areas to its grassy yards. Meanwhile, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, such as an oversized built-in refrigerator and freezer, plus an Italian gas range with hood, infuse the home’s gourmet kitchen with modern flair. Ocean view decks off the master suite—which also includes a spacious shower and relaxing tub—further the coveted indoor/outdoor living experience for which Laguna Beach is so perfectly suited. Upstairs, a bonus room offers an inviting fireplace and extends to an ocean-view deck, is punctuated by soaring vaulted ceilings, making it perfectly suited for additional entertaining space. A desirable end-of-cul-de-sac location promises not only a heightened level of privacy, but close proximity to hiking trails and tennis courts, along with the city’s scenic Moulton Meadows Park, breathtaking beaches, and world class shopping and dining just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Loretta Drive have any available units?
630 Loretta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 630 Loretta Drive have?
Some of 630 Loretta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Loretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 Loretta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Loretta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 630 Loretta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 630 Loretta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 630 Loretta Drive offers parking.
Does 630 Loretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Loretta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Loretta Drive have a pool?
No, 630 Loretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 630 Loretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 Loretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Loretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Loretta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Loretta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Loretta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
