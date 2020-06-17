All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
620 San Nicholas Court
620 San Nicholas Court

620 San Nicholas Court · No Longer Available
Location

620 San Nicholas Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Double Master 2 Story Townhome with Cathedral Ceilings, Fireplace, two full bathrooms (1 with spa tub) and an additional 1/2 bathroom downstairs, Wood floors downstairs, Contemporary Interior, Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel Fixtures and bar area, Living room and dining room areas, small Patio. Rare one attached garage (with washer/dryer)and one detached garage (with storage) Plus 2 Parking Spaces directly outside garages. Located in one of the best and highest streets in the Community. Upgraded throughout and open floorplan. Close to 73 toll road, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach Village. Association Pool and Spa. Photos are prior to existing tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
620 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 620 San Nicholas Court have?
Some of 620 San Nicholas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
620 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
No, 620 San Nicholas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 620 San Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 San Nicholas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
Yes, 620 San Nicholas Court has a pool.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 620 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 San Nicholas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

