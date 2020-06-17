620 San Nicholas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Double Master 2 Story Townhome with Cathedral Ceilings, Fireplace, two full bathrooms (1 with spa tub) and an additional 1/2 bathroom downstairs, Wood floors downstairs, Contemporary Interior, Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel Fixtures and bar area, Living room and dining room areas, small Patio. Rare one attached garage (with washer/dryer)and one detached garage (with storage) Plus 2 Parking Spaces directly outside garages. Located in one of the best and highest streets in the Community. Upgraded throughout and open floorplan. Close to 73 toll road, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach Village. Association Pool and Spa. Photos are prior to existing tenant.