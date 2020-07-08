All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

619 San Nicholas Court

619 San Nicholas Court · No Longer Available
Location

619 San Nicholas Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome is ready for its new tenants! The home enjoys abundant natural light thanks to the cathedral ceilings and skylights throughout. The kitchen is a chef's delight complete with custom Quartz countertops, large flushmount sink and a brand new GE gas range and over the range microwave. Entertain guests in the open concept living area, complete with gas fireplace and your own private patio. The huge master suite boasts high ceilings, plenty of light, a large walk in closet, an additional standard sized closet and a dual sink vanity. The second bedroom is also en suite and boasts a walk in shower.

Plenty of room for everything with TWO single car garages, both with built in cabinetry and extra storage. The community boasts lush landscaping, a serene neighborhood feel, and a tremendous pool. The pool area has an outdoor BBQ grill, jacuzzi, and plenty of room to soak up the beautiful Laguna Beach sun in a quiet canyon environment. Get ready for your easiest commute yet with direct access to the 73 and the 133 which feeds directly to the 5 and 405. Trader Joe's, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Michael's, Costco and Whole Foods are all within 10 minutes of this amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
619 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 619 San Nicholas Court have?
Some of 619 San Nicholas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
619 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
No, 619 San Nicholas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 619 San Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 San Nicholas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
Yes, 619 San Nicholas Court has a pool.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 619 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 San Nicholas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

