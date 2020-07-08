619 San Nicholas Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome is ready for its new tenants! The home enjoys abundant natural light thanks to the cathedral ceilings and skylights throughout. The kitchen is a chef's delight complete with custom Quartz countertops, large flushmount sink and a brand new GE gas range and over the range microwave. Entertain guests in the open concept living area, complete with gas fireplace and your own private patio. The huge master suite boasts high ceilings, plenty of light, a large walk in closet, an additional standard sized closet and a dual sink vanity. The second bedroom is also en suite and boasts a walk in shower.



Plenty of room for everything with TWO single car garages, both with built in cabinetry and extra storage. The community boasts lush landscaping, a serene neighborhood feel, and a tremendous pool. The pool area has an outdoor BBQ grill, jacuzzi, and plenty of room to soak up the beautiful Laguna Beach sun in a quiet canyon environment. Get ready for your easiest commute yet with direct access to the 73 and the 133 which feeds directly to the 5 and 405. Trader Joe's, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Michael's, Costco and Whole Foods are all within 10 minutes of this amazing location!