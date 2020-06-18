All apartments in Laguna Beach
602 Vista Lane

Location

602 Vista Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Iconic contemporary Family Compound or Corporate Retreat. Nestled in the hillside just above the Village, this impressive contemporary estate seems to float above the Pacific, with panoramic vistas of the ocean, whitewater, Catalina, sunsets, Main Beach and lights from nearly every room. This exceptionally private and secure property at the end of a quiet lane — within walking distance to town and the beach — spans nearly a half-acre with a 5 bedroom, 7 bath, approximately 6,700 sf residence. Here, spacious rooms feature walls of glass that open effortlessly to expansive wrap-around terraces, creating the ultimate setting for casually elegant living and entertaining. Highlights include solar power, elevator, two master suites, both with private terraces, a chef’s kitchen by Siematic with dual sets of appliances by Gaggenau, Miele and Sub-Zero, full gym with jacuzzi and sauna, state-of-the-art theater from Audio By Design that includes BluRay, AVD and Kaleidoscope Systems with 150 films, and a 1,500-bottle wine cellar. The secluded ocean view grounds live like a resort, with a pool, waterfall, green lawns, covered pavilion with full outdoor kitchen, vegetable garden, fruit orchard and dog run. (SEE VIDEO) Once in a lifetime opportunity! Build a guest house or split the lot and build second home. (with design review approval) Also for Sale 949 813-6883 Nancee Swensson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Vista Lane have any available units?
602 Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 602 Vista Lane have?
Some of 602 Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 602 Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 602 Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 602 Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 602 Vista Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 602 Vista Lane has accessible units.
Does 602 Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

