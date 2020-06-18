602 Vista Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly sauna

Iconic contemporary Family Compound or Corporate Retreat. Nestled in the hillside just above the Village, this impressive contemporary estate seems to float above the Pacific, with panoramic vistas of the ocean, whitewater, Catalina, sunsets, Main Beach and lights from nearly every room. This exceptionally private and secure property at the end of a quiet lane — within walking distance to town and the beach — spans nearly a half-acre with a 5 bedroom, 7 bath, approximately 6,700 sf residence. Here, spacious rooms feature walls of glass that open effortlessly to expansive wrap-around terraces, creating the ultimate setting for casually elegant living and entertaining. Highlights include solar power, elevator, two master suites, both with private terraces, a chef’s kitchen by Siematic with dual sets of appliances by Gaggenau, Miele and Sub-Zero, full gym with jacuzzi and sauna, state-of-the-art theater from Audio By Design that includes BluRay, AVD and Kaleidoscope Systems with 150 films, and a 1,500-bottle wine cellar. The secluded ocean view grounds live like a resort, with a pool, waterfall, green lawns, covered pavilion with full outdoor kitchen, vegetable garden, fruit orchard and dog run. (SEE VIDEO) Once in a lifetime opportunity! Build a guest house or split the lot and build second home. (with design review approval) Also for Sale 949 813-6883 Nancee Swensson