6 Blue Lagoon

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED THIS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM VILLA LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BLUE LAGOON IS AVAILABLE FOR JULY AND AUGUST 2020 AT $6,000 PER MONTH OR ON A 12 MONTH LEASE BASIS FOR $4,350 PER MONTH. UPGRADED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO UPPER POOL AND A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. BUILT IN OUTDOOR GRILL ON PRIVATE PATIO LOCATED OFF THE DINING/KITCHEN AREA...PERFECT FOR EVENING BARBECUES. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE MONTAGE RESORT AND SPA TO THE SOUTH AND THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNITA TO THE NORTH. AMENITIES INCLUDE TWO (2) COMMUNITY POOLS HEATED YEAR ROUND, A TENNIS COURT, A NEW FITNESS CENTER, 2 COMMUNITY ROOMS ON THE SEAWALL, PRIVATE BEACH AND TROPICALLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS THROUGHOUT. AVOID DOWNTOWN PARKING HASSLES BY TAKING THE CONVENIENT FREE TROLLEY SERVICE WITH A STOP DIRECTLY OUT IN FRONT OF BLUE LAGOON COMMUNITY. WALKING DISTANCE TO GROCERY SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, YOGA STUDIO AND OTHER SERVICES. CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING AT (949) 412-0688.