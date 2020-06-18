All apartments in Laguna Beach
597 ANITA

597 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

597 Anita Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
RARELY ON THE MARKET!!! Looking to live in one of the best locations in the VILLAGE DISTRICT in Laguna ... then look no further.. this is your new home! This 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms a rare fine and is a short walk to downtown Laguna, world -renowned beaches, bluebird park as well as Laguna Beach High School. Enjoy amazing ocean ,catalina and sunsets views from your own private patio and decks or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean, this one is an entertainer's delight. This beautiful home includes an updated kitchen completed with stainless steel appliances, granite counters as well as well as a living room with fireplace and an attached small office or den. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. This distinguished unit is a rare beauty in a beach paradise! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 ANITA have any available units?
597 ANITA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 597 ANITA have?
Some of 597 ANITA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 ANITA currently offering any rent specials?
597 ANITA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 ANITA pet-friendly?
No, 597 ANITA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 597 ANITA offer parking?
No, 597 ANITA does not offer parking.
Does 597 ANITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 ANITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 ANITA have a pool?
Yes, 597 ANITA has a pool.
Does 597 ANITA have accessible units?
No, 597 ANITA does not have accessible units.
Does 597 ANITA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 ANITA has units with dishwashers.
Does 597 ANITA have units with air conditioning?
No, 597 ANITA does not have units with air conditioning.

