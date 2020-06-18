Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

RARELY ON THE MARKET!!! Looking to live in one of the best locations in the VILLAGE DISTRICT in Laguna ... then look no further.. this is your new home! This 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms a rare fine and is a short walk to downtown Laguna, world -renowned beaches, bluebird park as well as Laguna Beach High School. Enjoy amazing ocean ,catalina and sunsets views from your own private patio and decks or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean, this one is an entertainer's delight. This beautiful home includes an updated kitchen completed with stainless steel appliances, granite counters as well as well as a living room with fireplace and an attached small office or den. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. This distinguished unit is a rare beauty in a beach paradise! A must see!