Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

591 Balboa Avenue

591 Balboa Avenue · (949) 244-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

591 Balboa Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3537 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
A timeless blend of elegance and craftsmanship, offering only the highest quality and finest attention to detail, this exquisite home was designed by architect Mark Singer. Showing off his talent in blending indoor and outdoor living. This stunning home offers one of a kind living experience with unparalleled panoramic ocean views. Beautiful floor to ceiling windows erase any separation between inside and out.Remote controlled window shades and a temperature controlled thermostat keeps the house comfortable at all times. The gourmet kitchen is suited with European Siematic cabinets, a Viking Range, Sub Zero Refrigerator,butlers pantry with prep sink ,and walk in pantry with dumbwaiter. Premium materials on every surface create an incomparable meeting of modern luxury. The open living room is contemporary with fireplace, floor to ceiling glass windows, automatic shades and leads out to an ocean view wrap around deck making this a peaceful and relaxing retreat. The main level has one bedroom with a full bath. The lower level has an amazing Master suite with huge ocean and coast line views, a large, free standing bathtub,double sinks ,walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet. All guest bedrooms are exquisite with en suite private bath.This home offers an extremely functional floor plan with a large and open living space,abundance of natural light,private with panoramic views of nature,city lights and ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Balboa Avenue have any available units?
591 Balboa Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 591 Balboa Avenue have?
Some of 591 Balboa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Balboa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
591 Balboa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Balboa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 591 Balboa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 591 Balboa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Balboa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue have a pool?
No, 591 Balboa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 591 Balboa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Balboa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Balboa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Balboa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
