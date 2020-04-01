591 Balboa Avenue

Amenities

A timeless blend of elegance and craftsmanship, offering only the highest quality and finest attention to detail, this exquisite home was designed by architect Mark Singer. Showing off his talent in blending indoor and outdoor living. This stunning home offers one of a kind living experience with unparalleled panoramic ocean views. Beautiful floor to ceiling windows erase any separation between inside and out.Remote controlled window shades and a temperature controlled thermostat keeps the house comfortable at all times. The gourmet kitchen is suited with European Siematic cabinets, a Viking Range, Sub Zero Refrigerator,butlers pantry with prep sink ,and walk in pantry with dumbwaiter. Premium materials on every surface create an incomparable meeting of modern luxury. The open living room is contemporary with fireplace, floor to ceiling glass windows, automatic shades and leads out to an ocean view wrap around deck making this a peaceful and relaxing retreat. The main level has one bedroom with a full bath. The lower level has an amazing Master suite with huge ocean and coast line views, a large, free standing bathtub,double sinks ,walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet. All guest bedrooms are exquisite with en suite private bath.This home offers an extremely functional floor plan with a large and open living space,abundance of natural light,private with panoramic views of nature,city lights and ocean.