All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 565 Lombardy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
565 Lombardy Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

565 Lombardy Lane

565 Lombardy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

565 Lombardy Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming fully furnished cottage on one of the most sought after streets in the heart of the village. This 2 bed 1 bath home has been updated with new flooring, a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Cozy living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. A small den with a dutch door leads out to a nice deck and eucalyptus trees give the home lots of privacy. Home is a few blocks to the beach and into downtown Laguna Beach where you can explore and enjoy the galleries, restaurants, Whole Foods and shops. You will fall in love with this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Lombardy Lane have any available units?
565 Lombardy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 565 Lombardy Lane have?
Some of 565 Lombardy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Lombardy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
565 Lombardy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Lombardy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane offer parking?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane have a pool?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane have accessible units?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Lombardy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Lombardy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College