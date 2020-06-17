565 Lombardy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming fully furnished cottage on one of the most sought after streets in the heart of the village. This 2 bed 1 bath home has been updated with new flooring, a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Cozy living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. A small den with a dutch door leads out to a nice deck and eucalyptus trees give the home lots of privacy. Home is a few blocks to the beach and into downtown Laguna Beach where you can explore and enjoy the galleries, restaurants, Whole Foods and shops. You will fall in love with this one!