537 GLENNEYRE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

537 GLENNEYRE

537 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

537 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Feel the ocean breezes from this DARLING BRIGHT AND LIGHT UNIT in the HEART of the LAGUNA BEACH Village. Walk out your front door and enjoy all that LAGUNA has to offer. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and art galleries. DARLING 1 bedrrom unit boasts boasts a large kitchen with refrigerator, range with convention oven and a full size washer and dryer (inside the unit), lots of built-in cabinetry. Dual-pane windows keep the home insulated and quiet. Beautiful landscaping and gardens include a shared gazebo with deck. perfecting for enjoying the ocean breezes and sunsets on a summer day. Assigned parking, water/sewer and trash included. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 GLENNEYRE have any available units?
537 GLENNEYRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 537 GLENNEYRE have?
Some of 537 GLENNEYRE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 GLENNEYRE currently offering any rent specials?
537 GLENNEYRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 GLENNEYRE pet-friendly?
No, 537 GLENNEYRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE offer parking?
Yes, 537 GLENNEYRE offers parking.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 GLENNEYRE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE have a pool?
No, 537 GLENNEYRE does not have a pool.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE have accessible units?
No, 537 GLENNEYRE does not have accessible units.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 GLENNEYRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 GLENNEYRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 GLENNEYRE does not have units with air conditioning.

