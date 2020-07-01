537 GLENNEYRE

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Feel the ocean breezes from this DARLING BRIGHT AND LIGHT UNIT in the HEART of the LAGUNA BEACH Village. Walk out your front door and enjoy all that LAGUNA has to offer. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and art galleries. DARLING 1 bedrrom unit boasts boasts a large kitchen with refrigerator, range with convention oven and a full size washer and dryer (inside the unit), lots of built-in cabinetry. Dual-pane windows keep the home insulated and quiet. Beautiful landscaping and gardens include a shared gazebo with deck. perfecting for enjoying the ocean breezes and sunsets on a summer day. Assigned parking, water/sewer and trash included. This one is a must see!