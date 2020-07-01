All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

530 Ruby Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Diamond

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Now! Privately secluded air-conditioned Two Bedroom plus Den/3rd bed, fully renovated quintessential 1927 batten board Bungalow with stunning panoramic coastline and Catalina ocean views and spacious yard. Completely repainted, furnished and remodeled with the highest quality materials which include a 30' Wolf Gas Range, GE Monogram refrigerator, Douglas Fir flooring throughout stone wood burning fireplace. Dramatic unobstructed ocean and north coast views can be enjoyed from all major rooms in the house with the open layout and wall to wall windows. The character and charm of this original 1920s cottage has been lovingly restored within an extremely private 'Old Laguna' setting, secluded from neighbors amongst mature trees and foliage just 4 blocks walk to exclusive Woods Cove beaches. You will feel one with nature in this serene setting with all the comforts of home within the heart of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Ruby Street have any available units?
530 Ruby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 530 Ruby Street have?
Some of 530 Ruby Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Ruby Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 Ruby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Ruby Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 Ruby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 530 Ruby Street offer parking?
No, 530 Ruby Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 Ruby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Ruby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Ruby Street have a pool?
No, 530 Ruby Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 Ruby Street have accessible units?
No, 530 Ruby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Ruby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Ruby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Ruby Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Ruby Street has units with air conditioning.

