Available now! 4 bedrooms, wrap around ocean view decks, coastline views, in the perfect spot just above and away from the hustle where you can enjoy many year round sunsets, annual 4th of July fireworks etc. Perfectly situated within the coveted Mystic Hills, with incredible white water and coastline views and just a stones throw away from shops, beaches, and restaurants; and easily walkable. 527 Mystic Way welcomes you from its impressive main entrance, where you will find dramatic Catalina Island and coastline views through floor to ceiling windows and deep wrap around decks on both levels of this updated modern craftsman estate. Cathedral vaulted ceilings, glass rock fireplace, forced air, custom cabinets with granite countertops, en suite bedrooms with a half bath, two separate offices and living rooms on each floor, a dedicated laundry room and storage room make a desirable and open floorplan. Entertainers dream in the Chef's kitchen featuring a 36" built in center island 6 burner Viking stove, Thermador sub zero refrigerator with 2 separate freezer drawers, Bosch dishwasher, Kitchenaid microwave and a 2nd oven. Then pull a bottle of vino from the climate controlled private wine cellar (withholds 1500 bottles) and enjoy the pleasure of dipping in the outdoor jetted spa secluded within 180 views and within the privately landscaped yard. 527 Mystic Way: quiet, tasteful, remarkable, and more.