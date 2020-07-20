All apartments in Laguna Beach
527 Mystic Way

527 Mystic Way · No Longer Available
Location

527 Mystic Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Available now! 4 bedrooms, wrap around ocean view decks, coastline views, in the perfect spot just above and away from the hustle where you can enjoy many year round sunsets, annual 4th of July fireworks etc. Perfectly situated within the coveted Mystic Hills, with incredible white water and coastline views and just a stones throw away from shops, beaches, and restaurants; and easily walkable. 527 Mystic Way welcomes you from its impressive main entrance, where you will find dramatic Catalina Island and coastline views through floor to ceiling windows and deep wrap around decks on both levels of this updated modern craftsman estate. Cathedral vaulted ceilings, glass rock fireplace, forced air, custom cabinets with granite countertops, en suite bedrooms with a half bath, two separate offices and living rooms on each floor, a dedicated laundry room and storage room make a desirable and open floorplan. Entertainers dream in the Chef's kitchen featuring a 36" built in center island 6 burner Viking stove, Thermador sub zero refrigerator with 2 separate freezer drawers, Bosch dishwasher, Kitchenaid microwave and a 2nd oven. Then pull a bottle of vino from the climate controlled private wine cellar (withholds 1500 bottles) and enjoy the pleasure of dipping in the outdoor jetted spa secluded within 180 views and within the privately landscaped yard. 527 Mystic Way: quiet, tasteful, remarkable, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Mystic Way have any available units?
527 Mystic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 527 Mystic Way have?
Some of 527 Mystic Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Mystic Way currently offering any rent specials?
527 Mystic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Mystic Way pet-friendly?
No, 527 Mystic Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 527 Mystic Way offer parking?
No, 527 Mystic Way does not offer parking.
Does 527 Mystic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Mystic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Mystic Way have a pool?
No, 527 Mystic Way does not have a pool.
Does 527 Mystic Way have accessible units?
No, 527 Mystic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Mystic Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Mystic Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Mystic Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Mystic Way has units with air conditioning.
