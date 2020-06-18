521 Saint Anns Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming beach cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. This inviting beach house features all fresh paint inside, beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in living room, full kitchen with dishwasher and new gas stove. Beautiful completely private enclosed stone patio out front, free shared laundry in garage. One bath with shower tub. One bath with shower stall only. One car garage for parking. Includes water, trash and gardener. Submit on small quiet pet. Great location for walking to beach, park, and downtown.