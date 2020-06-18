All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
521 Saint Anns Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:19 AM

521 Saint Anns Drive

521 Saint Anns Dr · No Longer Available
Location

521 Saint Anns Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming beach cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. This inviting beach house features all fresh paint inside, beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in living room, full kitchen with dishwasher and new gas stove. Beautiful completely private enclosed stone patio out front, free shared laundry in garage. One bath with shower tub. One bath with shower stall only. One car garage for parking. Includes water, trash and gardener. Submit on small quiet pet. Great location for walking to beach, park, and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have any available units?
521 Saint Anns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 521 Saint Anns Drive have?
Some of 521 Saint Anns Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Saint Anns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Saint Anns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Saint Anns Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Saint Anns Drive is pet friendly.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Saint Anns Drive offers parking.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Saint Anns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Saint Anns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Saint Anns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Saint Anns Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Saint Anns Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Saint Anns Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
