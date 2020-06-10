All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 520 Graceland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
520 Graceland
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

520 Graceland

520 Graceland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fall Special! Price reduced through November! Stunningly restored cottage located on a quiet street in the heart of Laguna Village, walking distance to town! Cottage features hardwood floors throughout, wainscoting & crown molding, living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with white cabinetry, black Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances and a dining nook. Master bedroom has a king-size bed; secondary bedroom with 2 twins. Large balcony off dining nook with peek-a-boo ocean view. Relax in the large, private backyard with patio and grassy yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Graceland have any available units?
520 Graceland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 520 Graceland have?
Some of 520 Graceland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Graceland currently offering any rent specials?
520 Graceland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Graceland pet-friendly?
No, 520 Graceland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 520 Graceland offer parking?
No, 520 Graceland does not offer parking.
Does 520 Graceland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Graceland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Graceland have a pool?
No, 520 Graceland does not have a pool.
Does 520 Graceland have accessible units?
No, 520 Graceland does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Graceland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Graceland has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Graceland have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Graceland does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College