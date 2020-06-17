520 Cliff Drive

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION AND OCEAN VIEW. Heisler park right across the street. You will enjoy the lifestyle of this furnished condo on the ocean side of PCH. This condo is in the heart of Laguna Beach. Restaurants, Museums and Beaches, all right outside your door!. The condo also offers convenient laundry inside the home and TWO assigned parking spaces. Wonderful opportunity to have it all! Pet may be considered. Available for Yearly lease at $4,500. or possible short term. LOOKING FOR A SUMMER GETAWAY? RENT THE MONTH OF AUGUST FOR IS $6,500

Please call for Appt.