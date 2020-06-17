All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

520 Cliff Drive

520 Cliff Drive · (949) 212-8033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
GREAT LOCATION AND OCEAN VIEW. Heisler park right across the street. You will enjoy the lifestyle of this furnished condo on the ocean side of PCH. This condo is in the heart of Laguna Beach. Restaurants, Museums and Beaches, all right outside your door!. The condo also offers convenient laundry inside the home and TWO assigned parking spaces. Wonderful opportunity to have it all! Pet may be considered. Available for Yearly lease at $4,500. or possible short term. LOOKING FOR A SUMMER GETAWAY? RENT THE MONTH OF AUGUST FOR IS $6,500
Please call for Appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Cliff Drive have any available units?
520 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 520 Cliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Cliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 520 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 520 Cliff Drive has accessible units.
Does 520 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
