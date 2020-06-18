498 Cypress Drive

Amenities

Charming townhome (only attached on one side of the duplex, so it feels like a single family home) nestled in the heart of the North Laguna flower streets. This is a rare find in this location with two bedrooms and two full baths plus a two car garage! Entry level on the ground floor with convenient bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access with washer and dryer in garage, then the main living space is upstairs with the ocean view!! Large upstairs living room with fireplace and tons of windows bringing in the light, gorgeous beamed ceilings, wood floors, galley style kitchen with granite counters and tile floors, all white appliances including gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator (black countertop microwave also available), master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with beautiful exposed wood beams and ensuite bathroom. Exterior features include large deck off the living room with ocean view out to Catalina Island creating an indoor/outdoor living space, secondary deck off the dining area/kitchen where you can enjoy the shaded ocean breeze or just a morning cup of coffee, oversized rear private patio with outdoor shower to rinse off after your walk to the beach. Walk everywhere from this location, including Picnic Beach, grocery store, restaurants, art galleries and even downtown!