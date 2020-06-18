All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
498 Cypress Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

498 Cypress Drive

498 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

498 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming townhome (only attached on one side of the duplex, so it feels like a single family home) nestled in the heart of the North Laguna flower streets. This is a rare find in this location with two bedrooms and two full baths plus a two car garage! Entry level on the ground floor with convenient bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access with washer and dryer in garage, then the main living space is upstairs with the ocean view!! Large upstairs living room with fireplace and tons of windows bringing in the light, gorgeous beamed ceilings, wood floors, galley style kitchen with granite counters and tile floors, all white appliances including gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator (black countertop microwave also available), master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with beautiful exposed wood beams and ensuite bathroom. Exterior features include large deck off the living room with ocean view out to Catalina Island creating an indoor/outdoor living space, secondary deck off the dining area/kitchen where you can enjoy the shaded ocean breeze or just a morning cup of coffee, oversized rear private patio with outdoor shower to rinse off after your walk to the beach. Walk everywhere from this location, including Picnic Beach, grocery store, restaurants, art galleries and even downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Cypress Drive have any available units?
498 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 498 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 498 Cypress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
498 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 498 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 498 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 498 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 498 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 498 Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 498 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 498 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 498 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
