489 Diamond Street

CHARMING WOOD'S COVE HOME with 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS Plus large living/family rooms on both floors. Lower entrance level has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, small kitchenette with bar sink, small fridge and counter space open to Family room and a nice large enclosed backyard with gardens. Upper level has another 2B/2B including the Master Bedroom & Full Bath, each bedroom with private balcony. Large Kitchen with Sub Zero Fridge & Double Ovens, eat-in counter as well as formal dining area. Large living room with Fireplace. Ocean views including Catalina Island on the whole upper/second floor. Expansive wrap around balcony with gorgeous sunset ocean views. Easy stroll to wonderful WOOD'S COVE BEACH and the 'Betty Davis House'. Close to some of Laguna's best restaurants and beaches. EXCELLENT WOOD'S COVE LOCATION! Freshly painted, new carpeting in bedrooms and stairs and LED lighting upgraded.