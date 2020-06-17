All apartments in Laguna Beach
489 Diamond Street

489 Diamond Street
Location

489 Diamond Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING WOOD'S COVE HOME with 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS Plus large living/family rooms on both floors. Lower entrance level has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, small kitchenette with bar sink, small fridge and counter space open to Family room and a nice large enclosed backyard with gardens. Upper level has another 2B/2B including the Master Bedroom & Full Bath, each bedroom with private balcony. Large Kitchen with Sub Zero Fridge & Double Ovens, eat-in counter as well as formal dining area. Large living room with Fireplace. Ocean views including Catalina Island on the whole upper/second floor. Expansive wrap around balcony with gorgeous sunset ocean views. Easy stroll to wonderful WOOD'S COVE BEACH and the 'Betty Davis House'. Close to some of Laguna's best restaurants and beaches. EXCELLENT WOOD'S COVE LOCATION! Freshly painted, new carpeting in bedrooms and stairs and LED lighting upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Diamond Street have any available units?
489 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 489 Diamond Street have?
Some of 489 Diamond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
489 Diamond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 489 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 489 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 489 Diamond Street does offer parking.
Does 489 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 489 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 489 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 489 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 Diamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Diamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
