489 Center Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

489 Center Street

489 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

489 Center Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Great location in the heart of Woods Cove. Original dark wood vintage living room with a fireplace separating it from a small room to the front (can be used as den or 3rd bedroom). The rest of the living area is modern in architecture (1970's). Enclosed patio at rear consists of laundry, toilet with privacy screen, and shower. Spiral glass staircase leads you to the 2nd level with an ocean view master bedroom. Please note, several stairs from the street level to the entry of the house. The site offers 1 carport and 1 single car garage. Per owner, no improvements can be made by tenant; property is to be leased "as is".

Please note: All showings are to follow the directives from Cal.Dept of Health Services and Cal/OSHA as well as Compass Shown Policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Center Street have any available units?
489 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 489 Center Street have?
Some of 489 Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
489 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 489 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 489 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 489 Center Street offers parking.
Does 489 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Center Street have a pool?
No, 489 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 489 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 489 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

