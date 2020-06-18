489 Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Great location in the heart of Woods Cove. Original dark wood vintage living room with a fireplace separating it from a small room to the front (can be used as den or 3rd bedroom). The rest of the living area is modern in architecture (1970's). Enclosed patio at rear consists of laundry, toilet with privacy screen, and shower. Spiral glass staircase leads you to the 2nd level with an ocean view master bedroom. Please note, several stairs from the street level to the entry of the house. The site offers 1 carport and 1 single car garage. Per owner, no improvements can be made by tenant; property is to be leased "as is".



