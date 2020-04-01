All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 480 Thalia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
480 Thalia Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:52 PM

480 Thalia Street

480 Thalia Street · (949) 378-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Furnished and available for Sept. 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021. Located in the heart of Laguna Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway and walking distance to Laguna Beach restaurants and art galleries. Originally built as a beach cottage, this home was professionally re-designed, featuring the finest materials of marble, artistic tile and beautiful floors. The great floor plan flows from indoors to outdoors. Open living room and dining room with French doors, a fireplace with custom crafted mantel and designer tiling. Enchanting gardens, large deck with plenty of seating for relaxing and a large dining table set and gas grill. Patio areas provide a serene area for relaxation complete with fountain, a perfect end to your day of beach activities…surfboard and beach chairs provided. The designer kitchen has been completely redone with custom cabinetry, marble counters with bar seating, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink. Two master suites, both with private baths and walk-in closets. The living room features a pull-out sleeper for 2 more and a total of 6 guests.The two bedrooms have their own bathrooms with skylights to let in natural light which highlights their marble counters and designer tile. One car garage and private driveway (Also available for 30 day summer rental in 2021 at $7500 per month June, July, Aug)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Thalia Street have any available units?
480 Thalia Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480 Thalia Street have?
Some of 480 Thalia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Thalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
480 Thalia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Thalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 480 Thalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 480 Thalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 480 Thalia Street does offer parking.
Does 480 Thalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Thalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Thalia Street have a pool?
No, 480 Thalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 480 Thalia Street have accessible units?
No, 480 Thalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Thalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Thalia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Thalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Thalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 480 Thalia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity