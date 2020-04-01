480 Thalia Street

Amenities

*Furnished and available for Sept. 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021. Located in the heart of Laguna Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway and walking distance to Laguna Beach restaurants and art galleries. Originally built as a beach cottage, this home was professionally re-designed, featuring the finest materials of marble, artistic tile and beautiful floors. The great floor plan flows from indoors to outdoors. Open living room and dining room with French doors, a fireplace with custom crafted mantel and designer tiling. Enchanting gardens, large deck with plenty of seating for relaxing and a large dining table set and gas grill. Patio areas provide a serene area for relaxation complete with fountain, a perfect end to your day of beach activities…surfboard and beach chairs provided. The designer kitchen has been completely redone with custom cabinetry, marble counters with bar seating, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink. Two master suites, both with private baths and walk-in closets. The living room features a pull-out sleeper for 2 more and a total of 6 guests.The two bedrooms have their own bathrooms with skylights to let in natural light which highlights their marble counters and designer tile. One car garage and private driveway (Also available for 30 day summer rental in 2021 at $7500 per month June, July, Aug)