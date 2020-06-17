All apartments in Laguna Beach
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

465 Osgood Court

465 Osgood Court · No Longer Available
Location

465 Osgood Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming cottage located in the desirable and historic Woods Cove neighborhood, with ocean and Catalina views. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, just blocks away from the beach and H.I.P. District restaurants and boutiques. Walk thru the Dutch door to find hardwood floors throughout. A remodeled kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and a wood burning fireplace in the living room welcomes you. A sunroom/ playroom and the outdoor patio extend the living space. The attached 2 car garage features a washer and dryer, epoxy floors and ample built-in storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Osgood Court have any available units?
465 Osgood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 465 Osgood Court have?
Some of 465 Osgood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Osgood Court currently offering any rent specials?
465 Osgood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Osgood Court pet-friendly?
No, 465 Osgood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 465 Osgood Court offer parking?
Yes, 465 Osgood Court offers parking.
Does 465 Osgood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Osgood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Osgood Court have a pool?
No, 465 Osgood Court does not have a pool.
Does 465 Osgood Court have accessible units?
No, 465 Osgood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Osgood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Osgood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Osgood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Osgood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
