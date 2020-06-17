All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:58 PM

46 Blue Lagoon

46 Blue Lagoon · (949) 246-2327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Lagunita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
BLUE LAGOON resort villa sits on a bluff top adjacent to Montage Resort, and has breathtaking sunset, blue ocean, white water, beach, Catalina Island, coastal and city lights views both southwest and northwest extending to Palos Verdes. A daily stroll ritual to the directly accessible Treasure Island Park, Goff Island, and Victoria Beach with its castle tower and tide pools, without having to walk along or across Coast Highway, is PRICELESS! Fully furnished and partially remodeled in 2020 it accommodates 4+, in 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets plus a bonus room with office that easily converts to a third bedroom, a total of 3 bathrooms, and an inside laundry. The flexible, open concept allows you to roll the kitchen table to the living room for unobstructed sunset views while dining! Blue Lagoon's abundant amenities include two heated swimming pools, tennis court, table tennis, cabana with kitchen, and Sea View Room for parties. Guests enjoy the convenience and walk-ability to the adjacent 5-star, 5-diamond, Montage Resort with its 3 restaurants and spa, and a variety of restaurants, grocery store and a pharmacy across the street. Blue Lagoon is on a short trolley ride from downtown's popular restaurants and galleries. ONE MONTH MINIMUM beginning June 20 at $12,000 per month, SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER at $11,000 per month, NOVEMBER and DECEMBER at $10,500 per month. Includes internet access, basic cable, glassware, flatware, cookware, linen, and towels. NO PETS. Please call for availability, as occupancy dates are subject to change. Art and linen subject to change. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Virtual tour at https://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/100068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
46 Blue Lagoon has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 46 Blue Lagoon's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
46 Blue Lagoon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 46 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
