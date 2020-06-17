46 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

BLUE LAGOON resort villa sits on a bluff top adjacent to Montage Resort, and has breathtaking sunset, blue ocean, white water, beach, Catalina Island, coastal and city lights views both southwest and northwest extending to Palos Verdes. A daily stroll ritual to the directly accessible Treasure Island Park, Goff Island, and Victoria Beach with its castle tower and tide pools, without having to walk along or across Coast Highway, is PRICELESS! Fully furnished and partially remodeled in 2020 it accommodates 4+, in 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets plus a bonus room with office that easily converts to a third bedroom, a total of 3 bathrooms, and an inside laundry. The flexible, open concept allows you to roll the kitchen table to the living room for unobstructed sunset views while dining! Blue Lagoon's abundant amenities include two heated swimming pools, tennis court, table tennis, cabana with kitchen, and Sea View Room for parties. Guests enjoy the convenience and walk-ability to the adjacent 5-star, 5-diamond, Montage Resort with its 3 restaurants and spa, and a variety of restaurants, grocery store and a pharmacy across the street. Blue Lagoon is on a short trolley ride from downtown's popular restaurants and galleries. ONE MONTH MINIMUM beginning June 20 at $12,000 per month, SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER at $11,000 per month, NOVEMBER and DECEMBER at $10,500 per month. Includes internet access, basic cable, glassware, flatware, cookware, linen, and towels. NO PETS. Please call for availability, as occupancy dates are subject to change. Art and linen subject to change. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Virtual tour at https://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/100068